Those opposing Article 370 abrogation ignorant of ground reality: Ghulam Nabi Azad

On August 5, 2019, the Parliament abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, a move that the BJP hails as having ushered in an era of peace and prosperity in Kashmir.

Written by India News Desk
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Article 370 abrogation
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad also took a swipe at regional parties. (File photo: The Indian Express)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party founder Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that parties which are opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are ignorant of the situation on the ground as well as its history and geography.

Azad’s remarks came while the Supreme Court hears petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s August 5, 2019, decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories.

Also Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul Gandhi in hard-hitting letter

Also Read

“Those who are opposing (the revocation of Article 370 in Supreme Court) are ignorant of the situation on the ground, as well as the history and geography of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all,” the former Congress leader said, according to ANI.

On Saturday, marking the fourth anniversary of the much-debated move, the BJP hailed the decision as one that ushered in a new era of peace, development and prosperity in Kashmir.

Also Read: ‘Photo-op’: Ghulam Nabi Azad questions relevance of Opposition unity for 2024 elections

The BJP’s claims were juxtaposed by statements by People’s Democratic Party chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti who claimed that she was placed under “house arrest” along with senior leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, referring to the ongoing hearing in the apex court, Azad said that he has full faith in the judiciary. “I believe that the Supreme Court will look into all aspects of the move.”

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked during one of the hearings earlier, “How can a provision (Article 370), which was specifically mentioned as a temporary provision in the Constitution, become permanent after the tenure of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly came to an end in 1957?”

The bench also contended that the Parliament could not have declared itself to be the legislature of Jammu and Kashmir in order to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370, as Article 354 of the Constitution does not authorise such an exercise of power.

(With ANI inputs)

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 11:19 IST

