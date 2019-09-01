Those not included in final NRC list will not be detained: Govt

Government of India signed the Assam Accord in 1985 with a promise to take care of the interest of the citizen of Assam.

Assam Final NRC list: The government on Sunday clarified that those who were left out of the final NRC list will not be detained until they have exhausted all the remedies available under the law. Over 19 lakh people did find their names in final NRC list which was released on Saturday. It was feared that those who have not been included in the list may be detained.

However, Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar today clarified saying: “For those who are not in the final National Register of Citizen (NRC) list will not be detained and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they have exhausted all the remedies available under the law.”

He further said that some of the reports in the foreign media on the NRC issues were incorrect. “There have been some commentaries in the sections of the foreign media about aspects of final NRC which are incorrect. Government of India signed the Assam Accord in 1985 with a promise to take care of the interest of the citizen of Assam. NRC aims to give effect to the Assam Accord signed in 1985 between the Government of India, State Government of Assam, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and All Assam Gan Sangram Parishad,” Kumar said.

He also explained the whole process and said that the government was undertaking this exercise on the directions of the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court of India mandated the government to deliver on the commitment in 2013. This led to the process of updating the National Register of Citizens in Assam in 2015. Updating of NRC is a statutory, transparent, legal process mandated by the Supreme Court,” he said.

“This is not an executive-driven process. The process is being monitored by SC directly and the government is acting in accordance with the directives issued by the court. The Apex court of the land has itself set the deadlines for all steps that have been taken so far,” Kumar said.