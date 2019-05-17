Those involved 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Mahatma Gandhi’s killing aren’t patriots: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga Friday sought to compare Mahatma Gandhi's killing and the 1984 riots, saying people involved in both the cases weren't patriots, and asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to state her stand on the "murderer" of Sikhs. Bagga was reacting to a tweet by Priyanka Gandhi in which she dared the BJP's "nationalistic luminaries" to spell out their stand on their Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot. Without naming anybody, the Delhi BJP spokesperson said his party has stated its stand on the "murderer" of Mahatma Gandhi and asks the Congress general secretary to specify her stand on "murderer of 10,000 Sikhs". In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi has said, "Bapu's murderer a patriot? Hey Ram! Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand." Read Also| Muslims in eastern UP face dilemma over choosing between SP-BSP alliance and Congress Tweeting in Hindi, Bagga said, "Neither Bapu's murderer can be a patriot nor the murderer of 10,000 Sikhs. Both are murderers. BJP has stated its stand on the Bapu's murderer, now you state your stand on murderer of 10,000 Sikhs." JP president Amit Shah Friday came out strongly against the controversial remarks of his party leaders, including Pragya Singh Thakur, over Nathuram Godse, saying the BJP has taken serious note of their statements, which are against its ideology. Shah has asked the party's disciplinary committee to submit a report on the issue in 10 days for further action. In a series of tweets, he said the remarks made by Lok Sabha candidate Thakur, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde and BJP MP Nalin Kateel are against the BJP's ideology, and the party has taken serious note of their statements. Shah also said these comments were their personal statements and had no link with the party. As campaigning for the 2019 general elections ended on Friday, the BJP was pushed into a corner and forced to ask three of its leaders to explain their comments on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.