Thoothukudi violence: Retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan to start recording statements

Days after the Tamil Nadu Government appointed her as a one-man inquiry committee to probe Thoothukudi violence, retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan today said she would go and meet the injured, and record statements of those who are unable to go to the court. “I am going to the hospital to meet the injured. Their statements will be taken and those who can’t come to Court to record their statements, we will make arrangements for Court people to go to them to record their statements,” she said while talking to media persons today. Urging media persons to submit the unedited video of whatever happened Thoothukudi within a week, she said, “The people from media who have the unedited video of whatever happened there (Thoothukudi) have a week’s time to submit it to the officials”.

Last month, the state government appointed a one-person Commission of Inquiry headed by the retired judge of the Madras High Court to find out reasons behind violence at Thoothukudi that led to the killing of 10 persons. The probe will cover the “law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders,” an official release had said. While appointing Judge Aruna Jagadeesan for the probe, Tamil Nadu government said that the retired judge would submit her report to it. The time-frame for submitting the report has however not been specified.

The protest seeking closure of Vedanta group’s Sterlite Copper plant due to alleged pollution issues a number of men and women getting injuries that included police personnel also. As per the police, as many as eight men and two women lost their lives in the violence. Throwing stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, protestors went on the rampage in the town, which is about 600 km from state capital Chennai.