Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite stir: Kamal Haasan booked for violating prohibitory orders in violence-hit district

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has been booked by the Tamil Nadu police for violating prohibitory orders imposed in Thoothukudi district in view of the clashes between locals and police during the anti-Sterlite protest. An FIR was registered against the actor and 20 members of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, for breaching Section 144 of CrPC.

Haasan had arrived here with his supporters to meet the victims of the violence who are undergoing treatment at General Hospital. After meeting the victims, Haasan demanded closure of the Sterlite Copper unit and a thorough probe into police firing. He accused the government of being insensitive towards the cause of people.

So far, 12 people have lost lives in incidents of violence. Fresh violence has also been reported from various parts of the district, forcing the administration to extend Section 144 in view of the situation.

Besides Haasan, MDMK leader Vaiko, DMK working president MK Stalin also visited the injured persons earlier today.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed a one-person committee headed by a retired Madras HC judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the killings. The violence broke out between protesters and police on Tuesday afternoon when agitating people violated the Section 144 to march towards the district collector’s office. The police had to resort to baton charge and open fire on the unruly crowd to check the law and order situations.

Locals have been protesting for last 3 three months against the expansion of the Sterlite Copper’s unit. They have alleged that the pollution emanating from the industry is polluting the water and causing health problem. Earlier today, the Madras High Court had passed an interim order staying the expansion of the Sterlite Copper’s industrial unit in the region. The Home Ministry has also sought a detail report from the Tamil Nadu government over the incident of violence.