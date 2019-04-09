Thodupuzha news: Kerala in tears! Seven year old’s death sparks sorrow, noted poet says ‘children’s curses falling upon us’

Worldwide, Keralites are mourning the death of a seven year old child in Thodupuzha. The child, who had fractured his skull in a violent attack by his mother’s partner and succumbed to injuries, has triggered outrage on social media. The tragedy has also triggered widespread debates on the state’s increasing number of child related crimes. According to local news reports, the seven-year-old child had been put under the hospital’s life support system as he was unconscious and in a very critical condition. Given that the child’s CT scan showed bleeding in the brain, a special team of doctors and nurses were constantly monitoring the child’s condition.

“The curses of children are falling upon our state. I want to ask all mothers in our state, is there no end to these tragedies, this suffering? On his tiny feet, we must all ask for forgiveness that such a brutality has been allowed to happen,” noted poet and activist Sugatha Kumari is quoted as saying by Manorama newspaper.

Initially, the child’s mother and partner claimed that the boy had fallen off a sofa. Seeing the injuries that the boy had sustained, the doctors were reportedly not convinced and they informed the police immediately. The mother’s partner was reportedly drunk when he reached the hospital. According to the doctors, the mother and her partner caused a delay of more than an hour before the treatment for the child could begin.

Referring to the conduct of the parents, the doctor is quoted as saying by Manorama newspaper that the child had needed surgery but the mother of the child and her partner refused to give their consent. His observation also quoted by several local news reports is that the partner seemed to be drunk while the mother was mostly talking on the phone. According to local reports, the boy’s mother used to always be the topper in every class during her school days and most of the teachers who taught her can still recall her.

On hearing the news of the child’s death, hundreds of people thronged the hospital. Many people were crying for the seven year old, whose body had finally succumbed to injuries and was being put to rest. Worldwide, sorrowful tributes are still pouring in for the seven year old boy from Thodupuzha.