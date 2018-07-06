This stern message by Sushma Swaraj to Delhi’s Regional Passport Office is going viral – Check what she wrote

Hours after Swaraj’s stern message, RPO Delhi tweeted that the clearance had been sent to the Consulate General of India, Vancouver. (IE)

“Status quo is not the answer,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sternly told Delhi’s Regional Passport Office after it replied on Twitter to a passport applicant that there was “status quo” on her police clearance certificate.

The Indian woman had asked Swaraj, India’s Consulate in Vancouver and the Regional Passport Office (RPO) Delhi on Twitter to look into the matter of her police clearance certificate (PCC) as her daughter’s visa was expiring soon and she had to bring her to Canada from India.

Hours after Swaraj’s stern message, RPO Delhi tweeted that the clearance had been sent to the Consulate General of India, Vancouver. The woman had tweeted in June that more than three months had passed and still there was no response from RPO Delhi. The RPO Delhi had then told her that PCC was under process. A few days later when she again asked about the progress in the case, RPO Delhi tweeted “status quo”.

To this, Swaraj replied, “Status quo is not the answer. We must end this status quo. Please do the needful and help her.”

It was not clear whether her application was for passport renewal or for a fresh passport. Meanwhile, the minister also helped trace an Indian man who was rendered homeless in Saudi Arabia after losing employment, and said efforts were on to bring him back to India.

Swaraj’s help was sought on Twitter in connection with a person named Narendra Kumar from Rajasthan, who had lost his employment and was rendered homeless.Responding to the call for help, she said the labour officer of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh had spoken with Kumar.

Efforts were being made to bring him to India, Swaraj said, adding that she had asked the embassy to arrange for his boarding and lodging. Swaraj also assured help to three persons of a family held up in London while coming from a Europe tour. She asked high commission officials to help them, saying in emergency cases there were no Saturdays or Sundays for Indian embassies.