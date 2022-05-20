This Prime Minister wore a blazer stitched by PM Modi’s tailor, and he’s loving it!

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that he and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi share a good friendship and get along very well.

“We really have a good friendship, very good closeness. We both are very humorous people and have a concern for humanitarian, peace and security in this world and prosperity for all nations and so we get along very well,” Gonsalves told news agency ANI.

Gonsalves pointed out that his blazer, which was similar to the jackets wore by PM Modi, was actually made the latter’s tailor.

“PM Modi called the tailors from Gujarat to meet me in Delhi and they fitted me for this very suit, which I am wearing to welcome my friend President Ram Nath Kovind,” PM of SVG said.

“I wanted to tell the people of India that the country is in my heart, in the hearts of all Saint Vincent and Grenadines people,” he added.

Gonsalves said that since his visit to India in September 2019, Delhi-Kingstown relationship has seen an amazing uptake and people have seen the benefit.

Referring to President Kovind’s speech in the parliament of SVG, Gonsalves said that both the countries are different from each other in location, size, and unequal power but yet they share a lot in common.

“We have ties of blood, share the values of democracy and liberty, share the same ideas of non-alignment from hegemony power blocks, and we work in multilateral system very well at the UN,” he said.

The SVG prime minister revealed that they are planning to expand the bilateral trade with India and also said that in 2023, they are intended to establish a diplomatic mission in Delhi so that the investment and trade could be encouraged.