This pic of Hyderabad traffic policeman feeding an old woman on road is winning hearts on internet

B Gopal feeding Buchamma. (Twitter).

The photo of a Hyderabad traffic policeman has set the social media on fire by his charity work. The policeman has been identified as B Gopal was clicked when he was feeding an elderly homeless woman on Sunday. Gopal was on duty at the junction near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kukkatpally when he saw the frail-looking older woman. The woman’s name is Buchamma was lying on the side of the road looking exhausted when Gopal decided to get breakfast for her. Not only this, he even fed Buchamma with his own hands. The Hyderabad police’s PRO shared an image of this heavenly deed which quickly went viral. It earned him a lot of praises including the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy.

Gopal in an interview with The News Minute said: “Yesterday I saw Buchamma (lying on the roadside) in a very bad shape. She seemed extremely exhausted. I immediately knew the reason; she was hungry. Since she wasn’t in a position to even lift a finger, I fed her.”

He added that he saw Buchamma almost every day. “Five months ago, Buchamma was hit by a vehicle. We took her to the hospital then and took care of her. Ever since then, she is quite close to the department people who are on duty near the junction.”

The old woman is now been sent to a welfare home in Cherlapally. Gopal said that Buchamma’s life story is quite sad. She has nine children but all of them abandoned her. ” I hope that at least one of them will come in search of her and take her home.”

He added, “I was extremely upset about the things I heard about police people. Almost everyone says that we lack compassion and humanity. But that’s not the truth. We do serve the people, but people no longer appreciate us. Hopefully, after seeing that picture, at least a few might rethink about their preconceived notions about us.”