Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for his amazing tweets. Mahindra, however, also was caught in the grip of FIFA fever. He recently tweeted a video which shows a fish scoring goal by squirting water out of its mouth which sends the lemon in the goals. He called the fish the ‘Messi of the Marine world’ and said he is in a dilemma if he should watch the football match or watch the aforementioned video in loop. “Whatever will my whatsappwonderbox bring up next! This fish is the Messi of the Marine world… Have to decide whether to watch any matches tonight or just an endless loop of this video.

Whatever will my #whatsappwonderbox bring up next! This fish is the Messi of the Marine world… Have to decide whether to watch any matches tonight or just an endless loop of this video.. pic.twitter.com/ruJRcf6vv1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2018

Earlier, this week, Mahindra had replied to a tweet by a twitterati who goes by the name of Sowmitra Joshi. The Twitter user had tweeted a picture from inside of his TUV 300 and can be seen driving through a road which is filled with water. He said: “Sir Hats off and thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water.”

@anandmahindra sir Hats off& thanks for giving us TUV 300, drived 4 ft depth through water pic.twitter.com/EyJqK0fDiL — Sowmitra Joshi (@SowmitraJoshi) June 25, 2018

To this, Anand Mahindra expressed his gratitude but also asked the person to be safe. He tweeted: “Glad to hear that, but please stay safe. Don’t push your luck too far…it’s not an amphibious vehicle.”

Meanwhile, in a video tweeted by the industrialist on Sunday, villagers can be seen enjoying in the tracttractor-trolley which has been converted into a mobile water park with the help of a large polythene sheet. Commenting on the video Mahindra wrote, “This just made my Sunday. Apparently from Punjab. Who needs water parks when we can have our own cut-rate Desi jugaad park? NEVER underestimate the power of Indians to create their own entertainment. We don’t need millions…”