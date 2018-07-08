This man killed Hyderabad techie Sharath Koppu in Kansas- CCTV footage out; $10,000 reward announced

Kansas City Police have released the suspect’s identity on Twitter. They have also announced a reward ,000 reward for any information on the suspect. (Youtube)

After the tragic death of 25-year-old Sharath Koppu in Kansas City on July 6, local police authorities released the image of the suspect in the robbery and killing. The deceased was a native of Warangal in Telangana who worked in Hyderabad as a software engineer and shifted to the US this January to pursue his master’s degree. Sharath Koppu was a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UKMC).

Kansas City Police have released the suspect’s identity on Twitter. They have also announced a reward $10,000 reward for any information on the suspect. The suspect in the video can be seen wearing a brown shirt with white stripes. “Looking for this suspect in the robbery & murder of 25-y.o. Sharath Kopuu at 5412 Prospect last night. Sharath was from India and is a student at UMKC. $10,000 reward for info leading to charges in this (& every KCMO murder)”, tweeted Kansas City Police.

Sharath Koppu was fatally shot at during a suspected incident of a robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj condoled the death of an Indian student during an attempted robbery in Kansas City in the US and assured all required assistance to the family of the deceased.

“Kansas incident – My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the Police and provide all assistance to the family,” Swaraj tweeted. “I have spoken to Sharath’s father Ram Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad to convey our heartfelt condolences. We have offered that in case a family member wishes to go to Kansas, we will facilitate the US Visa. Else we will bring the mortal remains at the earliest,” she said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao & Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari met the family of Sharath Koppu today. The Consulate General of India in Chicago also condoled the death of the young student. “An Indian student became a victim of shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. We r in contact with his family & police. We will provide all assistance. Our officers are also on the way to Kansas City (sic),” the Consulate General of India in Chicago tweeted yesterday.