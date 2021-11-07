‘This is Hindu area’: Man forces Delhi biryani shop to shut on Diwali, police file FIR after video goes viral

In the video, the accused is heard telling the workers of the shop that Sant Nagar is a Hindu area and threatening them against opening the shop on any festival. (Express Photo)

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR after a video emerged on social media in which a man is purportedly heard threatening a Muslim shopkeeper for opening his biryani shop in Sant Nagar area on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Saturday. The police said they took suo motu cognisance of the video.

In the video, the accused introduces himself as Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi, a member of right-wing group Bajrang Dal. He is heard telling the workers of the shop that Sant Nagar is a Hindu area and threatening them against opening the shop on any festival, the police said.

The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after. The video was recorded around 9 pm on Thursday and later circulated on social media, they said.

In the nearly three-minute-long video, the man first refers to the restaurant, saying “Is this a Muslim area?” He then approaches the workers in the biryani shop and starts shouting and abusing them, declaring that this is a “Hindu area” and demanding they close down.

“Hey… how have you opened your shop? Who gave you permission? Don’t you know this is a Hindu area? Today is Diwali… close it down now. What is this… you think this is ‘your’ area… is this Jama Masjid? This is a fully ‘Hindu’ area,” NDTV quoted the man as saying in the video.

Shocked and scared, the restaurant workers start moving chairs, tables and utensils inside the shop, preparing to shut it down while the man keeps shouting that this is a “Hindu area”.

He then turns to the gathered crowd and addresses them: “Wake up… these people are all doing ‘love jihad’ here with our sisters… to trap them.”

Magroob Ali (27), also known as Alam, manages the shop and cooks the biryani in a kitchen nearby. He said: “We shut soon after the incident even though others in the market were there to support us. We do not know why he targeted us but we think he just wanted to instigate people and instil fear.”

After taking cognisance of the video and verifying the facts, a case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station, a senior police officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused and nab him, the officer said.