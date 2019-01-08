This IIT-Delhi student gets 100 percentile, says CAT 2018 was tougher than year before

He felt CAT 2018 tougher than 2017, and scoring 100 percentile was a complete surprise for him.

Even after cracking the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2017 with 99.99 percentile, Rickshesh Manchanda decided to again appear for the exam once again last year. His efforts did not go in vain as the 21-year old was among the top 11 percentile holders. Currently working in a Pune bank, he is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rickshesh said that during the interview at IIM-Calcutta last year, he felt the need to have some work experience for more confidence. He told the paper, “When I cracked CAT last year, I got a call from IIM-Calcutta. During the interview round, I realised I needed some work experience to boost my confidence”.

He felt CAT 2018 tougher than 2017, and scoring 100 percentile was a complete surprise for him.

“The DILR section was not such a cakewalk and the quant section also was deceptively difficult. The difficulty level of maths was again higher in comparison to CAT 2017,” the paper quoted saying.

Rickshesh has improved his English language skills, the only section he was less confident, by reading books and periodicals.

Rickshesh says that he maintained a fine balance between his job and CAT preparations. Rickshesh further said that while his basics were clear it was tough to get time for mock tests. The Rohtak boy also believes that self-study is the door to success in the competitive exam. “You need to keep revising your chapters and appear for mock tests to understand the preparation level,” he was quoted as saying in the IE report.