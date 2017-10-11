This fierce cop pleads with folded hands on street with biker, photo goes viral; reason will shock and awe you

Kumar had just concluded a one-and-half hour programme on road safety awareness in which the man was also present.

A picture of a policeman standing with his hands folded in front of a man on a motorcycle with four of his family members riding pillion is making rounds on social media. The picture was reportedly snapped at Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district and since then, it is going viral like wildfire. As per Indianexpress.com, B Shubh Kumar, the Circle Inspector of Anantapur’s Madakasira Circle, was going to work when he saw, K Hanumantharayudu, the man on a bike with his two sons sitting on the fuel tank, his wife behind him and a relative on edge of the seat.

Speaking about the incident, Kumar had just concluded a one-and-half hour programme on road safety awareness in which the man was also present. “My mind went blank when I saw the five of them riding so dangerously and all I could do was fold my hands in total resignation, helplessness and frustration. I asked him to think of the safety of his family as he did not have a minimum sense of responsibility towards them,” he said. He added that two kids were sitting on the fuel tank, and the rider had a very little room to manoeuvre because their legs were stuck to the handlebar. “Accidents happen like that only. When I confronted him, he just smiled back at me and murmured something,’’ Shubh Kumar said.

Kumar said that the rider is a repeat offender and he had warned him many times before. The police official further reveals that man also did not wear a helmet and none of his family members too had one. Such an act also puts others on the road at risk, he says. Kumar, along with five sub-inspectors, have been conducting road safety programmes in the Madakasira area.