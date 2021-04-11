This election season, how these leaders made their campaigning extra dramatic 

Here are some politicians who caught our attention for campaigning in some of the most bizarre ways.

By Reya Mehrotra

It’s true that there is nothing more dramatic than politics. With poll fever running high in the country, we have recently seen a lot of action on the field. From Mamata Banerjee injuring her leg to Rahul Gandhi diving in the sea, this election season has been full of drama. Here are some politicians who caught our attention for campaigning in some of the most bizarre ways.

Prabhakar Raja

Prabhakar Raja, a DMK candidate who is contesting from Virugambakkam in Chennai, showed off his dosa-making skills. He made hot dosas for voters at a roadside stall. A video of him cleaning the pan, spreading the batter and sprinkling oil on it has gone viral on social media.

Rahul Gandhi

When it comes to Rahul Gandhi, he never fails to entertain either with his actions or speeches. Particularly with his Kerala campaign, a win that Congress is eyeing, Gandhi has gone hyperlocal and is interacting with students, youngsters and the needy alike. Instead of large public rallies, he is going to specific places. He visited St Theresa School in Kochi where he taught some lessons of Aikido, Japanese martial arts to students. In Kanyakumari’s Mulagumudu, he danced with the students of St Joseph School. His most famous campaign in Kerala remains the dive with a fisherman in the sea where he swam for 10 minutes and cooked mushroom biryani with a local.

Roshy Augustine

Kerala MLA Roshy Augustine from Idukki constituency tried his hand at making parotta at a local hotel and he did it like a professional. In a viral video, he is seen slapping the parotta dough on the slab of the kitchen multiple times as it gets bigger with each slap. He then cuts it into two and rolls it into thin circular rolls for making the parotta.

Thanga Kathiravan

AIADMK nominee Thanga Kathiravan from Nagapattinam, that lies in the Cauvery delta region, chose to wash dirty linen in public. Quite literally. He washed clothes in the presence of the public and media to attract attention. His supporters joined and cheered him too and naturally, the video went viral on social media. After diligently washing one piece of cloth, he handed it over to its owner asking her to “take care”. The message was loud and clear—the poor need no longer suffer with household chores as they can now get washing machines.

KR Jayaram

Tamil Nadu candidates are leaving no odd job undone to win the assembly elections. AIADMK candidate KR Jayaram chose to sell vegetables in a vegetable market in Coimbatore while also attracting the public and interacting with them. If re-elected to power, he promised new schemes for traders and took note of the grievances of the public. With cameras capturing the vegetable drama, he made sure to weigh the vegetables and hand them to the customers like a professional. He later tweeted the pictures and wrote about his discussions with the people while urging them to vote.

RB Udhayakumar

AIADMK MLA and minister for revenue and disaster management RB Udhayakumar too played a part in AIADMK’s campaign plan that focuses on serving the public like a common man. In his constituency Thirumangalam, he worked in the paddy fields for votes. He sowed paddy seeds in the field and was cheered by women farmers. In door-to-door campaigning, he fell to the feet of the elderly voters and sprinkled water on buildings’ foundations, asking for votes.

T Sampath Kumar

DMK candidate T Sampath Kumar, who is contesting from the Edapaddi constituency in Salem against chief minister K Palaniswami, showed off his creative campaigning skills. He visited a beedi-making unit to help the women workers roll the beedis.

Mansoor Ali Khan

At first, actor Mansoor Ali Khan had said he would not contest for the elections but he surprised everyone when he not only decided to contest, but also took on a bizarre campaign strategy. He sat next to a pile of garbage along with a notepad and noted down the grievances of voters. Khan, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur, wore a black vest and sported messed hair to complete the look. He was also seen patting a street dog who sat next to him, as an elderly female beggar sat behind him.

Noor Mohammed

Noor Mohammed of Podanur’s Kinathukavadu Assembly constituency decided to impart a message of secularism through his campaign. He wore a white shirt and a white Islamic skull cap, a rudraksh mala around his neck and held a rosary in his hand to give out the message of religious harmony and equality. He asked for votes by beating a small two-headed drum with two gift boxes, his election symbol. His video, which was shot on the streets, went viral.