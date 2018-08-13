This Delhi police App can fetch you ‘handsome rewards’? Check how this works

People do not even need to visit police stations for this. They can lodge a compliant through the “traffic sentinal”- the official app of Delhi Traffic police.

Delhi Police has taken the high-tech route to provide better facilities to citizens of the national capital and has come up with an idea to engages them in a bid to check traffic violations. It has now announced that those who report traffic violations may earn “handsome rewards”. People do not even need to visit police stations for this. They can lodge a compliant through the “traffic sentinal”- the official app of Delhi Traffic police.

“Report traffic violations and earn handsome rewards. Download traffic sentinel app if delhi traffic police,” Delhi police tweeted. Apart from “traffic sentinal”, Delhi Police runs “himmat plus” for women, “Delhi police one touch away” and “Delhi police senior citizen”.

Traffic Sentinel is the upgradation of Traffic Sentinel scheme (TMS) launched on December 3, 2015 for empowering the general public to participate in the better management of traffic in Delhi. As part of this scheme, any person can report traffic violation by capturing the photo/video of the defaulting vehicle and send it through Mobile App of Delhi Police. All such persons reporting violations will be rewarded suitably.

How a person will be rewarded

“Traffic Sentinel is a person who reports traffic violation committed on Delhi roads using Traffic Sentinel icon on One Touch Mobile App on Android platform. Predefined reward points for different violations will be credited in the account of Traffic Sentinel for each violation so reported. Traffic Sentinel will be rewarded suitably according to his/her accumulated reward points,” Delhi police said.