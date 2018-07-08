This BJP MLA thinks even Lord Rama can’t stop rising rapes

The Bairia district MLA triggered a controversy by saying even Lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to rising rape incidents.

Known for his controversial statement, BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh has said something which may not be liked by his own partymen. The Bairia district MLA triggered a controversy by saying even Lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to rising rape incidents.

“I can say this with full confidence that even Lord Ram will not be able to prevent such instances. This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched,” said Surendra Singh. He further added that rapes can’t be stopped through constitutional norms. “It is people’s responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not the Constitution,” said Singh while opening up his views on rising rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh has courted controversy a number of times by making bizarre statements. The BJP MLA recently said “prostitutes are better than government staffs”, and blamed parents and smart-phones for rising rape incidents.

The MLA had also come out in support of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is presently in Sitapur jail in connection with Unnao rape case. To validate his point, Singh said no one can rape a mother of three children. “I am speaking from the psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar),” Singh had said.

Singh had even said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reincarnation of Lord Ram. Singh said the prime minister, along with party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will make the dream of Ram Rajya in the country a reality.

The BJP lawmaker had also said that God had sent Amit Shah as Lord Ram’s brother Laxman and as Chanakya. The BJP leader compared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with ‘Brahmachari Hanuman.’ He said, “And see the coincidence that as Brahmachari Hanuman, Yogiji has also come.”