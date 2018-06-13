This Bengaluru techie arranged funds for Maoists from over 15 countries: Police

Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday made the arrest of a Bengaluru techie public, Abhay Das Nayak, on charges of allegedly arranging funds for Maoists. (IE)

Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday made the arrest of a Bengaluru techie public, Abhay Das Nayak, on charges of allegedly arranging funds for Maoists. The Bengaluru techie, who is also a resident of the city, was allegedly a member of the Maoist IT cell and a spokesperson of the banned outfit. According to Inspector General of Bastar, the alleged “urban naxal” was running a blog since 2006 through which he used to spread Maoist ideology and he was involved in online motivation and recruitment of youth. The youth is also accused of running funds for the banned organisation through 15 countries including Belgium and Singapore, ANI reported.

Chhattisgarh Police has termed the arrest as a major breakthrough as Nayak is believed to be one of the key operatives to have been arrested. Police are confident of extracting important information on Maoist activities from the techie. Police have also claimed that one of the techie’s role was to write and send out press releases on behalf of the outfit. Further, the techie used to visit countries including those that have active rebel presence and was part of the Co-Ordination Committee of Maoist Party and Organisations in South Asia (COCMPOSA).

A “lookout notice” had been issued against Nayak in May 2017 by Bastar Police. He was arrested from the immigration counter of Delhi airport on June 1, handed over to the Bastar Police and taken in remand. The IG also clarified that Nayak used modern technologies to hide his identity and used to disseminate Maoist ideology over the internet and induct youth in the group.

Bastar Police said they along with State Intelligence Bureau had been tracking Nayak alias Lodda for the past two years and trying to find out exact reason behind his visits to different countries. Nayak’s name first came up with another Maoist spokesperson, Vikalp, in 2013 during an IED recovery in Darbha region of Bastar. Police also found pamphlets given out under the name of Abhay and Vikalp. Abhay had visited Bastar twice and met senior Maoist leaders, police said. Bastar Police followed the online pieces wrote by him and a blog named indiamicrofinance.com dealing on technology, business and finance to track him down.

Nayak attended school in Bengaluru before completing BBA between 2002 and 2005 from Bangalore University and a Master in Psychology from Annamalai University. He also studied stock trading, website design, HTML and Digital Marketing.