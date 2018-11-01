This 11-year-old is teaching BTech MTech students in Hyderabad

Mohammed Hassan Ali (ANI)

11-year-old school boy Mohammed Hassan Ali is a wonder kid from Hyderabad. He teaches students much older to him who are pursuing engineering at Bachelors and Masters level. Ali, a student of class 7, does not charge any fees for the services and wants to teach a thousand engineers by the end of 2020. Like any other boy of his age, Ali goes to school in the morning and is busy with playing and homework till six in the evening. After that, he puts on his cloak of wonder kid and teaches students twice his age at a coaching institute.

“I have been doing this since last year. I go to school in the morning and I am back home by 3pm. I play and do my homework. By 6 pm, I go to the coaching institute to teach civil, mechanical and electrical engineers,” Ali said while speaking to ANI. As unreal as it sounds, the 11-year old has his reasons for doing what he does. The little boy had apparently come across a video on internet in which he saw qualified Indian engineers doing odd jobs in foreign countries.

Elaborating on the reason, he said: “I was watching a video on the internet about Indians doing odd jobs in foreign countries even after studying. That is when it struck my mind that what is it that our engineers lack? I realised it is primarily technical and communication skills that they are not well aware of. Since my area of interest is designing, I started learning and teaching the same.”

Civil Engineer G Sushma, who is Hassan’s student, said: “I have been coming here for a month-and-a half to learn civil software. He is younger to all of us here but manages to teach quite well. His skills are good and what he teaches is easy to comprehend.” Sai Revthi, another student at his institute told ANI: “I am an M.Tech graduate and have been here for a month. He (Hassan) teaches many courses. He is good at his job.” (ANI)Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): 11-year-old school boy Mohammed Hassan Ali is a wonder kid from Hyderabad. He teaches students much older to him who are pursuing engineering at Bachelors and Masters level.

Ali, a student of class 7, does not charge any fees for the services and wants to teach a thousand engineers by the end of 2020. Like any other boy of his age, Ali goes to school in the morning and is busy with playing and homework till six in the evening. After that, he puts on his cloak of wonder kid and teaches students twice his age at a coaching institute.

“I have been doing this since last year. I go to school in the morning and I am back home by 3pm. I play and do my homework. By 6 pm, I go to the coaching institute to teach civil, mechanical and electrical engineers,” Ali said while speaking to ANI. As unreal as it sounds, the 11-year old has his reasons for doing what he does. The little boy had apparently come across a video on internet in which he saw qualified Indian engineers doing odd jobs in foreign countries.

Elaborating on the reason, he said: “I was watching a video on the internet about Indians doing odd jobs in foreign countries even after studying. That is when it struck my mind that what is it that our engineers lack? I realised it is primarily technical and communication skills that they are not well aware of. Since my area of interest is designing, I started learning and teaching the same.”

Civil Engineer G Sushma, who is Hassan’s student, said: “I have been coming here for a month-and-a half to learn civil software. He is younger to all of us here but manages to teach quite well. His skills are good and what he teaches is easy to comprehend.”

Sai Revthi, another student at his institute told ANI: “I am an M.Tech graduate and have been here for a month. He (Hassan) teaches many courses. He is good at his job.”