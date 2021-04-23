  • MORE MARKET STATS

Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra

By: |
Updated: Apr 23, 2021 8:27 AM

District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that the fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit.

Firefighters from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation put out the fire within an hour, Kadam said. (Representative image)

Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. The fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar shortly after 3 am, an official said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 5.20 am, he added. There were 17 patients in the ICU when the fire broke out, the official said. Four patients were rescued and shifted to other hospitals in the area, he added. Virar is over 50 km from Mumbai.

Related News

The tragedy comes two days after 22 COVID-19 patients who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly due to a malfunction in the main storage at a civic hospital in Nashik.

District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that the Virar hospital fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit. Relatives of the deceased reached the hospital soon after hearing of the incident and demanded that stringent action be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

Ten infants were killed in a fire that broke out at a special newborn care unit of the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra on January 9. Seventeen infants, aged one to three months, were admitted to the ward at the time of the tragedy.

A fire broke out in Mumbai’s Dreams Mall, which housed a Covid-designated hospital on its third floor, in the intervening night of March 25-26. The fire, which raged for over 40 hours, claimed nine lives, including those of patients on ventilator support.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Phase 6 Election: Violence mars polls as 80.41 per cent turnout recorded
2Goa Municipal Elections 2021: Voting underway in five municipal councils
3As states spar, Centre says no restriction on inter-state movement of Oxygen