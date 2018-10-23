Third Himachal Pradesh Science Congress begins in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

In a bid to give a major boost to rural innovation sector, two-day 3rd Himachal Pradesh Science Congress began at IIT, Mandi on Monday. During the event, scientists and researchers will discuss recent progress and future trends in technologies/ products relevant for rural transformation.

The event was jointly organised by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE) and IIT, Mandi on the theme “Rural Upliftment through Science and Technology Interventions”.

Indian Statistical Institute director Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay presented her research on micro RNA and the significance of computational biology in addressing critical diseases and drug research and development for the same. She emphasised on the need for machine learning in understanding biology.

Talking about the recently launched Vigyan Gram Scheme in five districts of Himachal Pradesh, HIMCOSTE member secretary Kunal Satyarthi urged the students and the scientists to contribute their research for rural upliftment.

“Let’s transform these villages identified under this scheme into model Villages using science and technology,” he added. The Science Congress will feature popular lectures on contemporary issues by eminent scientists and paper presentations by researchers.