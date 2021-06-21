Third Front to counter BJP in 2024? Sharad Pawar to meet Opposition leaders tomorrow

Prashant Kishor and Sharad Pawar had last met on June 11 at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of opposition party leaders tomorrow to explore the possibility of a joint fight against the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. According to reports, a meeting of Rashtra Manch, a political action group launched by TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, will be held at Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar’s residence tomorrow. NCP’s Majeed Menon, Samajwadi Party’s Ghanshyam Tiwari and other leaders are likely to participate in the meeting.

According to reports, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha are among the invitees. Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha had joined the Trinamool Congress just before the Bengal election. It’s not clear yet whether a third front will be formed of the like-minded parties or the parties will join hands with the Congress.

The decision comes in the wake of political strategist Prashant Kishor meeting Sharad Pawar in Delhi today for the second time within two weeks. There are reports that Pawar is working on “Mission 2024” to take head on the NDA in the next general election.

The opposition meeting also holds significance as Mamata Banerjee had shown her intention to take on BJP nationally during the recently held West Bengal polls. On the other hand, many regional parties have indicated their willingness to form a coalition of like-minded parties.

It may be recalled that Kishor has worked for Banerjee and has helped the CM get a third straight term in West Bengal Assembly. Pawar’s meeting with Kishor is being seen as an attempt to broker a third-front alliance.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also said that there is a need for an alliance of opposition parties at the national level. Shiv Sena is running the Maharashtra government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP.