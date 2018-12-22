Third Front or Grand Alliance: Who will take on BJP in 2019? KCR to meet Mamata, Mayawati, Naveen

KCR will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. (AP)

After sweeping Telangana, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is eying on a national role with efforts on making the Third Front to keep both the national parties — BJP and Congress — out of power. The Indian Express reports that the Telangana Chief Minister is set to take a nation-wide tour to meet regional party leaders to forge an alliance ahead of next Lok Sabha Polls in 2019.

KCR is expected to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BSP chief Mayawati and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. He will also meet heads of Dalit, Muslim and Christian organisations and farmers’ associations across the country, the report said.

After winning the state for the second time, the TRS chief had announced that he would float a ‘non-Congress and non-BJP’ alliance of regional satraps.

According to the report, KCR will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. He will stay the night at Patnaik’s official residence and then visit the Konark Temple and the Puri Jagannath Temple the next day.

After meeting the Odisha chief minister, KCR will fly down to Kolkata to meet TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. During the visit, the TRS chief will visit the Kalimata temple. He is likely to meet Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on December 25.

KCR will also visit the national capital where he is expected to spend three days. Speaking on this, a party leader told IE that the Telanaga CM will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in Delhi. He is likely to meet several Union Ministers to raise issues concerning the state.

If KCR succeeds in forging a Third Front, the country may see a three-way —BJP, Grand Alliance and Third Front— fight in the next general elections. However, it is highly unlikely that regional leaders will have an alliance on a national level as many of them favour alliance in their respective states.

However, it is yet to be seen who joins the proposed grand alliance and who joins the Third Front. Some of the party leaders who KCR wants to meet have already pledged their support to the grand alliance. But in recent swearing-in ceremonies of three Congress chief ministers, Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav did not turn for the event raising speculation that all was not well in the grand alliance.