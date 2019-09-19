Thinking ahead: BJP banks on younger leaders for crucial roles with eye on future

The election to chose the national president will be held in December. File pic of JP Nadda, the current working president of BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a strategy to give more responsibility for managing the organisation at the district and state levels to its younger crop of leaders. The thinking was visible in the recent appointments made by the party which has shown its prowess as a winning machine in several elections in a span of six years.

The party last week appointed Sanjay Jaiswal, 55, as its Bihar unit president and Satish Poonia, 55, as its Rajasthan unit chief. In Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh was appointed as the new chief in July. He too is 55. Nalin Kumar Kateel who was made the president of the party’s Karnataka unit in August is 52. And it all points to a well-thought plan.

The party has decided to give the charge of the organisation to leaders who are 55 or less and promote even younger leaders at districts level and below that, the Hindustan Times reported citing a BJP general secretary who did not wish to be named. The party believes the time is right for a generational change in the organisation and young leaders should be given opportunity and groomed for bigger roles in the future.

The strategy to give responsibility to younger faces will also have a reflection in the national team when it will be constituted after the election of JP Nadda, 58, the current working president of the BJP. Nadda will succeed Amit Shah who was appointed the BJP president after the party’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the latter take up the role of the Union Home minister.

The party is currently undertaking a verification drive of its membership base in the country. The organisational elections are slated to begin next month to choose teams at booth, mandal and state levels. While booth level elections will be held between October 10 and October 30, the district unit elections will be held in November. The election to chose the national president will be held in December.