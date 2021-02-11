THINC Migration: Decoding India’s Internal Migration

Click on the image above for registration.

The Covid-induced nationwide lockdowns made India take notice of its 400 million domestic migrants. Now, as Covid cases abate and vaccines roll out, the focus shifts to finding policy solutions that recognize the needs of migrants and the constraints of regulators.

It’s an opportunity for India to seriously evaluate its approach towards internal migration. Do we know enough about it? Should India work towards having more internal migration or less? Is India geared to leverage its diverse population through migration to boost economic growth?

The Indian Express’ Thinc migration, presented by the Omidyar Network India will initiate a series of webinars focussed on the issue of internal migration in India — a solutions-oriented discussion between some of the brightest minds and thought leaders across academia, industry, civil society and, of course, government.





Honourable Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Hemant Soren, will inaugurate the webinar series with a keynote address. His speech will be followed by a discussion among a distinguished panel of experts featuring Alex Paul Menon (Labour Commissioner, and Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Chhattisgarh Government), S. Irudaya Rajan (Professor, Centre for Development Studies), Ravi S. Srivastava (Director, Centre for Employment Studies and former Professor, JNU), and Rahul Katyal, (Managing Director, Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd).

