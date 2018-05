Thieves cut an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank near Wazirabad here early on Tuesday and escaped with Rs 9 lakh in cash. (Representative photo: PTI)

Thieves cut an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank near Wazirabad here early on Tuesday and escaped with Rs 9 lakh in cash. The incident came to light when Devesh Kumar, an executive with an ATM supervising firm, went to the ATM booth to rectify a technical fault.

Kumar found that the vault of the ATM had been cut with a gas cutter and all the cash was missing. Police said the thieves also destroyed the CCTV cameras installed in the booth.