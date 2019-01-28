Thick fog envelops Delhi-NCR as cold wave intensifies, 16 trains running late due to low visibility

16 trains are running late in Delhi due to foggy weather conditions and low visibility. (Source: ANI)

Cold wave intensified in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, with a thick fog covering the entire region. Visibility was also dropped due to dense fog and as a result, 16 long-distance trains are running late, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi: 16 trains are running late due to fog and low visibility.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was at 6 degrees Celsius at around 6 am on Monday. The mercury has dipped in the National Capital Region since yesterday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting cold conditions to prevail in Delhi-NCR for the next few days. The weather department has also predicted light rains in Delhi and the neighbouring areas starting from Tuesday.

From January 30 to February 1, the Met department said that Delhi may witness another spell of light rain and thundershowers. The minimum temperature is likely to dip further due to rain and thundershowers to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital hovered around “moderate” to “poor” on Sunday. The major pollutants PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres) and PM10 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 10 micrometres) were recorded at 178 and 201, in Lodhi Road area, ANI said. The overall PM 2.5 level in Delhi was recorded at 178 in the ‘moderate’ category while the PM10 level was recorded at 201 under the ‘poor’ category on Monday.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 178 and PM 10 at 201, in 'Moderate' and 'Poor' category respectively in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Air quality is expected to worsen towards the lower end of very poor during the next two days as cold wave conditions are looming large”, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said on Sunday.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, people are still experiencing severe cold as high peaks are receiving fresh snowfall. This has come as boo to the hoteliers who are doing a brisk business in many places of the state due to the rush of tourists. As per reports, a large number of tourists have reached Nainital, Mussoorie and other tourists Hill stations of the state to enjoy the snowfalls in the weekend.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, various locations continue to remain below freezing point. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is likely to remain the same over the next two days and there may be a gradual rise. The IMD in a statement said a fresh western disturbance is likely to cause widespread rain and snow over western Himalayan region in the next two days. Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience isolated heavy snowfall and rainfall on January 30. The weather department also said scattered rain or thundershowers are likely to occur over plains of northwest and central India during the period between January 30 and February 2.