They want to remove Modi, I want to remove terrorism: PM Modi blasts Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the opposition for doubting airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the early hours of February 26. Addressing a rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi while referring to the opposition said: “They questioned surgical strike…and now asking proof of air strike at terror camps.”

Modi also slammed the opposition for passing a resolution criticising the government’s ‘blatant politicisation of sacrifices’ made by security forces. He said: “When there was a need for uniting and speaking against those running terror factories, then 21 parties came together in Delhi to pass a resolution against the NDA government.”

Prime Minister Modi suggested that the opposition did not have any agenda except removing Modi. “They say come and remove Modi but Modi says come together and finish terrorism. You tell us – should we come together to finish terrorism or not? Finishing terrorism should be our priority or not? But their priority is to remove Modi. My priority is to finish terrorism.”

He further said: “They (opposition parties) say come together to remove Modi but Modi says come together to fight poverty. They say come together to remove Modi but I say let’s come together to remove corruption and black money. They say come together to remove Modi but I say come let’s create new opportunities for our youths.”

Last week, the leaders of 21 political parties met in the national capital following India’s response to the Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed. However, they condemned the attack but also questioned the alleged politicisation of the event.

In a statement, the opposition parties said: “The meeting of 21 parties expressed their deep anguish over the blatant politicization of the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces by leaders of the ruling party. National security must transcend narrow political considerations. The leaders observed that the Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an-all party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy.”