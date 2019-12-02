They should be lynched in public, says Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape accused

Bachchan said that it was now time to give a proper and definite answer to such crimes.

Hyderabad vet rape and murder: Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday said that the perpetrators of Hyderabad rape and murder incident should be brought out in public and lynched. She said that it was now time to give a proper and definite answer to such crimes. “These types of people (the accused in rape ) need to be brought out in public and lynched…I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and definite answer,” Bachchan said while speaking in Parliament.

The MPs demanded a discussion on the gruesome incident in which a woman veterinary doctor was raped before being burnt to death last week in Telangana. This heinous incident sparked a nation-wide outrage and people hit the streets to demand justice and protection for women in the country. Several women MPs today spoke on the issue and demanded some immediate steps to prevent such crimes in the future.

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth said that the country was not safe for children and women. “Four people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before December 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied,” she said. Congress leader Amee Yajnik requested all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place. “This should be on an emergency basis,” she said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, however, said that no government or leader would want such incidents to occur in their state. “This problem can’t be solved by just making laws. To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes,” he added. Speaking on the issue, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that what was required was not a new bill but political will to end this social menace. “What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for kill of the social evil,” he said.