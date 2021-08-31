‘They had to lathi-charge’: Dushyant Chautala defends police action on protesting farmers in Karnal

Dushyant Chautala said those trying to attack will not be welcomed with garland and that the police's job was to maintain law and order.
Defending the police crackdown on agitating farmers in Haryana’s Karnal on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said those trying to attack will not be welcomed with garland and that the police’s job was to maintain law and order.
“Video of police facing attacks has surfaced. You won’t welcome anyone with garland if they try to attack you, they had to lathi-charge. Police’s job is to maintain law and order. We’ve made sure there’s no use of excessive force in last nine months,” Chautala was quoted by news agency ANI.
The remarks amid the farmers protesting the police action in Karnal on Saturday in which 10 farmers were injured who had gathered on several toll plazas. On Saturday and Sunday, the agitators blocked national and state highways and burned effigies to protest the police lathicharge.
