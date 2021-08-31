  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘They had to lathi-charge’: Dushyant Chautala defends police action on protesting farmers in Karnal

By: |
Updated: August 31, 2021 3:10 PM

Dushyant Chautala said those trying to attack will not be welcomed with garland and that the police's job was to maintain law and order. 

Dushyant Chautala said those trying to attack will not be welcomed with garland and that the police's job was to maintain law and order. 

Defending the police crackdown on agitating farmers in Haryana’s Karnal on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said those trying to attack will not be welcomed with garland and that the police’s job was to maintain law and order.

“Video of police facing attacks has surfaced. You won’t welcome anyone with garland if they try to attack you, they had to lathi-charge. Police’s job is to maintain law and order. We’ve made sure there’s no use of excessive force in last nine months,” Chautala was quoted by news agency ANI.

Related News

The remarks amid the farmers protesting the police action in Karnal on Saturday in which 10 farmers were injured who had gathered on several toll plazas. On Saturday and Sunday, the agitators blocked national and state highways and burned effigies to protest the police lathicharge.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Manohar Lal Khattar
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘They had to lathi-charge’ Dushyant Chautala defends police action on protesting farmers in Karnal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘BJP’s Vikas in Manipur’: Jairam Ramesh accuses saffron party of diverting urea supply to poppy fields
2‘Taking orders from Taliban?’ BJP questions Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra bans Dahi Handi event
3Regret that National Conference didn’t participate in 2018 panchayat polls: Farooq Abdullah