These pictures of ‘Smart City’ Bhubaneshwar will surprise you

The city of Bhubaneswar is one of the 100 cities in Modi government’s ambitious smart city project. So much so, that city has dedicated websites to showcase smart city projects – www.bhubaneswar.me and www.smartcitybhubaneswar.gov.in. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently inaugurated a number of projects, including the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre. So far, Rs 400 crore has been spent for several Smart City projects in the capital city. While the Central government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore, the state government contributed another Rs 200 crore.

However, one issue – dense waterlogging in the time of rains remains a persistent issue that doesn’t match the expectation from a ‘Smart City’. One such scenario was witnessed on Saturday when the city was lashed by incessant rains.

The locals in the city of Odisha even complaint that their houses have been filled with water due to rainfall. “Even our houses are filled with water. We have complained everywhere but no steps have been taken up by government,” some locals were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Some PTI sources in the special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office said low pressure-induced rain has led to a flood-like situation in Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts, adding that people in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and the holy town of Puri were grappling with waterlogging problems since yesterday.