These pics from Lucknow, Gorakhpur betray Yogi Adityanath’s big pothole-free UP promise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had promised pothole-free roads before June 15, 2017, after coming to power. Ot several occasions, Adiyanath, in his trademark assertive style of communication, said he had directed officials to make UP roads “Gaddha-mukt” (pothole free). However, the government missed the target badly in 2017. As per government statistics in June last year, the task to make the roads “gaddha mukt” had only been completed on 60 per cent of the roads, IANS had reported.

Latest pictures from the state capital, Lucknow, and Adityanath’s hometown Gorakhpur show the target to make roads pothole-free has not yet been achieved.

Roads around Lucknow’s Lalbagh, Lucknow City railway station, and other areas were seen riddled with potholes on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. Orating their ordeal, some locals said these potholes lead to accidents in the area. “These are very dangerous, especially when it rains. It gets waterlogged, leading to accidents. We risk our lives everyday,” a local resident was quoted as saying by ANI.

A road in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur too, locals expressed their anger over the situation and even said the government is only talking about religion. “Government had promised that all potholes would be filled by 15 June 2017 but nothing has been done till today,” a local said. “Potholes have claimed many lives… government is only talking about religion and nothing else,” he added.

A road in Gorakhpur

A road in Lucknow

Last year, Adityanath had directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to make all state roads pothole-free by June 15, 2017. He had made the promise in Gorakhpur in his first public appearance after taking over as the state’s chief minister. Later, an official statement released in Lucknow said the chief minister gave the instructions to make UP roads pothole-free at a review meeting of PWD. As per the statement, Adityanath had also asked the officials to complete all works and projects within the prescribed time-frame on a priority basis.

A road in Lucknow

Incidentally, the pictures emerge at a time when PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath are visiting parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and claiming that a lot has been done for the state in the current dispensation.