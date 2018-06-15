These men allegedly killed Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari: Police release photos of suspects

Shujaat Bukhari killing: In a major breakthrough killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and two of his PSOs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police today arrested a suspect identified as Zubair Qadri.

Shujaat Bukhari killing: In a major breakthrough killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and two of his PSOs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police today arrested a suspect identified as Zubair Qadri. Inspector General (IG) Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani revealed two pictures of the four suspects involved in yesterday’s attack that killed Rising Kashmir newspaper’s editor Shujaat Bukhari. The IG said that first picture of 3 suspects wasn’t in public domain whereas the second picture of one suspect was in public domain where he is seen attempting to retrieve the weapon.

He said Qadri was seen in the video stealing the pistol of the PSO who was shot dead along with Bukhari. “The pistol has since been recovered and he is being questioned about his presence at the scene of the crime. So far, he has not been able to give any convincing answers,” he said. “At this stage we are investigating the role of the fourth suspect, who was seen picking up the weapon from the spot and vanishing,” IG Pani added.

Pani added that the state police had formed a Special Investigation Team under Deputy IG (central Kashmir) V K Virdi to probe the killing of the editor of Rising Kashmir yesterday. Pani also described the killing of the journalist as a “terror attack”. The identity of the other three attackers was being ascertained, the police official said.

Earlier today, journalists in Mumbai strongly condemned the killing of Bukhari and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The Mumbai Press Club said those behind the brutal killing should be immediately arrested and given the sternest punishment. In a statement, the Press Club demanded that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the safety and security of journalists across the country.

Meanwhile, the Left parties in the national capital today said the incident highlights the difficult situation journalists work in Jammu and Kashmir. While the CPI(M) termed Bukhari’s killing as “targeted and planned murder”, CPI said “brutal killing has no place in a civilized democracy”.

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside his office in Srinagar. His PSO also died in the incident. ANI had reported that Bukhari was attacked by “terrorists” in Press Colony in Srinagar city. Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot at.