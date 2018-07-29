These ‘exemplary’ youngsters have wowed PM Narendra Modi: Know what they did

While addressing millions of people in the radio programme, PM Modi mentioned various examples of exemplary achievements among students

In the 46th edition of his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the youth of the country and encouraged them for new beginnings. PM Modi hailed young students who have overcome hurdles in their lives to achieve success. While addressing millions of people in the radio programme, PM Modi mentioned various examples of exemplary achievements among students.

“There are many examples, Prince Kumar, Delhi whose father is a DTC bus driver, Abhay Gupta, Kolkata who studied under street lights or Afreen Sheikh, Ahmedabad whose father is an auto driver, all of them with their strong will & determination overcame hurdles & achieved success”, said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister mentioned the journey of Asharam Choudhary from Madhya Pradesh who overcame hardship to get through AIIMS in Jodhpur. “I came across news of a student Asharam Chowdhary from Madhya Pradesh belonging to an extremely poor family. He cleared the exam in the first attempt to get admission in MBBS at Jodhpur AIIMS. His father is a rag-picker. I congratulate him on his success”, PM added.

Another student he spoke about is Afreen Sheikh from Ahmedabad. Afreen was the GSEB SSC Exams Topper and her father is an auto driver. Afreen was quoted as saying by News Agency ANI that she is very as PM Modi mentioned her name.

“I am very happy. PM Modi mentioned my name today in Mann Ki Baat. It is a big opportunity for me. All my hard work has paid off. I believe, ‘Winners will never quit and quitters will never win'”, said Afreen.

Apart from speaking highly of these talented youngsters, PM Modi also praised two youth from Rae Bareli who developed a smart app for villagers by which they can get all the information on their mobiles phones. “When I visited San Jose in the US, I appealed to Indian youth there to find ways to help India through technology. Two IT professionals from Raebareli accepted the challenge, developed a SmartGaon App, with this villagers can get all information on their mobiles phones”, PM said.

For students who just joined college this year, the prime minister said that they should focus on learning and hard work and not on cut-offs. PM Modi asked them to learn new skills and things. “All I would like to say to you (students) is ‘Be calm, enjoy life, seek inner happiness in life. There is no alternative to books, one has to study, yet one’s bent of mind should be towards discovering new things. Old friends are invaluable. Childhood friends are precious, but selecting, making & maintaining new friendships is a task that requires immense prudence. Keep learning something new, such as newer skills and languages. Young people who leave their homes for the sake of studies should discover their new places, know more about the people, language, culture & tourism facets related to them. My best wishes to all the young people about to begin a new inning”, said PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.