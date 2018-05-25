These Bengaluru areas to face power cuts for 3 days, and here is why it’s happening

Power cut in Bengaluru. (PTI/Representational Image).

In an unprecedented move by the Bangalore Electric Supply Company (BESCOM), several residents in Bengaluru will be facing power cuts for three days. The move is being taken due to high consumption of electricity for the construction of the Metro Rail. The days for the power cuts as decided are May 26,27 and 28, according to a report by The News Minute. The power cuts will take place between 10 am to 6 pm in areas like Marathahalli, Whitefield, Challaghatta and Koramangala. Areas like Basavanagar, HAL, Annasandra Palya and Kaggadasapura Main Road will also be affected, the report added.

Other areas such as St Mark’s Road, Ashoknagar, Brigade Road, Adugodi, Tavarekere, Hosur Main Road, Old Madiwala and Silk Board may also experience power cuts. BESCOM officials also said that areas like Malleshpalya, Manjunathanagar, Abdul Kalam Layout, parts of Domlur, Bagamane Tech Park, GM Palya, and Kadubeesanahalli could also face power cuts.

In an interview with TNM, officials said that power cuts are necessary as it was a safety issue for metro construction workers, as the overhead electric lines may lead to an accident if the wires are live.

Earlier last month, Twitter was flooded with complaints which were addressed to BESCOM regarding power outages across the city. The complainants alleged that power supply was interrupted at untimely hours for long periods of time, sometimes even lasting up to four hours.

Some officials from BESCOM attributed breaking of poles, heavy winds, as few reasons behind these power cuts. Notably, these spells of power outages came just two months after then Energy Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that there would be no power shortage this summer. P Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director of BESCOM too had claimed that the city has surplus power.

Many areas like Indira Nagar, BTM and Koramangala were also facing unscheduled power cuts post-midnight, which was causing great inconvenience for local residents.