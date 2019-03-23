These are all rumours, says Congress’ Jitin Prasada on reports of joining BJP

Jitin Prasada says not joining BJP

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday rubbished media reports claiming that he was in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and was mulling to join the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He said that all such reports are only rumours.

“The rumour is on. How can I comment on rumours? These are all rumours,” he said.

Jitin Prasada is the son of Congress veteran Jitendra Prasada who had unsuccessfully contested against Sonia Gandhi for Congress president’s post in 2000.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of speculations that Jitin may join the BJP. According to a PTI report, some senior Congress leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia met Jitin on Friday in a bid to placate him. Also, reports say that senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel spoke to him later in the evening on Friday.

Jitin is said to be upset with the party leadership over the choice of candidates fielded around his constituency, Dhaurahra, which he fears may harm his poll prospects. The Congress has fielded Jitin from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. He is also unhappy with the party leadership for not giving him a senior responsibility within the party whereas his peers have been made chiefs of Congress’ in different states or in-charges in many states.

On Friday, when Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was asked about speculation regarding Jitin quitting the party, he replied: “Jitin Bhai and I go back a long way. So even on personal capacity, I can say and I do never use such words but I think it is bullshit.”

Jitin started his political career with Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary in 2001. In 2004, he won his first election from his hometown constituency of Shahjahanpur. In 2009, he had won from Dhaurara but lost to BJP’s Rekha Verma in 2014. He had served as MoS for Human Resource, Road Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Natural Gas in the UPA-II government headed by Manmohan Singh. Jitin then contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Tilhar seat in 2017 but lost BJP’s Roshan Lal Verma.