These are all rumours, says Congress’ Jitin Prasada on reports of joining BJP

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 1:20 PM

Jitin Prasada is the son of Congress veteran Jitendra Prasada who had unsuccessfully contested against Sonia Gandhi for Congress president's post in 2000.

Jitin Prasada says not joining BJP

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday rubbished media reports claiming that he was in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and was mulling to join the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He said that all such reports are only rumours.

“The rumour is on. How can I comment on rumours? These are all rumours,” he said.

Jitin Prasada is the son of Congress veteran Jitendra Prasada who had unsuccessfully contested against Sonia Gandhi for Congress president’s post in 2000.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of speculations that Jitin may join the BJP. According to a PTI report, some senior Congress leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia met Jitin on Friday in a bid to placate him. Also, reports say that senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel spoke to him later in the evening on Friday.

Jitin is said to be upset with the party leadership over the choice of candidates fielded around his constituency, Dhaurahra, which he fears may harm his poll prospects. The Congress has fielded Jitin from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. He is also unhappy with the party leadership for not giving him a senior responsibility within the party whereas his peers have been made chiefs of Congress’ in different states or in-charges in many states.

On Friday, when Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was asked about speculation regarding Jitin quitting the party, he replied: “Jitin Bhai and I go back a long way. So even on personal capacity, I can say and I do never use such words but I think it is bullshit.”

Jitin started his political career with Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary in 2001. In 2004, he won his first election from his hometown constituency of Shahjahanpur. In 2009, he had won from Dhaurara but lost to BJP’s Rekha Verma in 2014. He had served as MoS for Human Resource, Road Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Natural Gas in the UPA-II government headed by Manmohan Singh. Jitin then contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Tilhar seat in 2017 but lost BJP’s Roshan Lal Verma.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. These are all rumours, says Congress’ Jitin Prasada on reports of joining BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition