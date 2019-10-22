There will be no NRC in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said that she will not allow any division among the people of West Bengal. (File Photo. Indian Express)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated that her party will never allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state. Speaking at an event in Mallaguri of Siliguri on Monday, she said that the NRC in Assam has caused a lot of chaos and she will not tolerate it her state. She said that every resident of the state was an Indian.

“There will be no NRC implementation in West Bengal. We will not allow any division among the people of the state. Do not be worried. Be rest assured we are your custodians,” she said.

Banerjee has criticised the Modi government over the NRC exercise in Assam. She has alleged that it was done by the government only to distract people’s attention from real issues and create panic. The final NRC list of Assam was published on August 31 this year. More than 19 lakh of 3.29 crore applicants were left out of the final list which is around 6% of the state’s population. They will now have to appeal against the decision in foreigners’ tribunals.

Banerjee said West Bengal residents earned the right to be called Indians because of the role of Bengalis in the country’s freedom struggle. She said that this right was given to “us by patriots such as Raja Rammohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, and others who had laid down their lives for India’s independence”.

“We, who stay in West Bengal, are all Indian citizens and we have earned this right through our fight for freedom, through our contribution to renaissance,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Her remark comes in the backdrop of the BJP leaders’ repeated comments that the NRC will be implemented in West Bengal if it gains a majority in the 2021 Assembly elections. Earlier this month, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Centre will implement NRC in West Bengal and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be passed first to provide citizenship to all Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees.

Banerjee also urged young voters who have turned 18 to immediately enroll in the voters’ list. She told the crowd that “Trinamool Congress government was, is, and will continue to run the state”.