There will be no effort to ‘compress the pressure cooker’: Rajnath Singh on recent arrests of activists

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while trying to dispel fears of curbs on democratic rights, days after the arrest of human rights activists, has assured that “there will not be any effort to compress the pressure cooker”. The minister while speaking at an event was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “I want to make it clear that there will never be any effort to compress the pressure cooker. Everyone has the right to speak, do whatever they want in democracy but no one will be allowed to destabilise the country or create violence”.

He was answering a question on Supreme Court’s comment while hearing a plea arrest of the activists. It had said that “Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If you don’t allow the safety valve, the pressure cooker will burst.” While pointing out that the government was committed to upholding democratic values, the added as per the paper, “The people who have been arrested… I would ask you to check their earlier records. In 2012 too, many of them were arrested, and at that time also, similar allegations were raised.”

“Any effort to destabilise any government, taking refuge in one’s ideology for promoting violence, conspiring to destabilise and break the country, I feel there cannot be a bigger crime than this. That is why the Maharastra Police has taken action, on the basis of facts” the minister said further. Rajnath Singh, while claiming success against Naxalism, also said that the number of Left Wing Extremism-affected districts fall from 126 to “around 10”. “But now they are finding another way. They’re coming to cities and are trying to influence people. They want to take violence to the urban areas. I have got inputs from my agencies.”

On the Kashmir issue, the minister felt that would take time to resolve. “Chronic problems take time. The way family members of our policemen were kidnapped… you might have heard that our forces put such immense pressure that they had to release all. We will never compromise with violence, ” Indian Express quoted him. Without naming Pakistan, the Home Minister said that a neighbouring country was trying to break this country on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir”, “I wish success to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and hope that he will perform well in politics, just the way did in cricket,” he added.