‘There will be many more’: Maneka Gandhi on ‘frightening’ Deoria, Muzaffarpur revelations

With incidents of Deoria and Muzaffarpur shelter homes sexual abuse cases coming to light, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday suggested that all Members of Parliament submit their reports on shelter homes in their constituencies after which steps would be taken for their improvement. The minister suggested that a long-term suggestion would be to make larger shelter homes that could accommodate 1,000 women, a similar number of children, with all women staff.

Condemning the Muzaffarpur and Deoria shelter homes sexual abuse cases, the minister also expressed concern over the possibility of many more similar cases coming to light in the future. “It’s not only frightening, it makes me sad. I know there will be many more because, for years and years, we have paid no attention, apart from giving them (shelter homes) money,” she added.

“I propose that MPs go to institutions in their constituencies and give me reports. I’ll take immediate action. A long-term solution is to make large homes for 1000 women, 1000 children, with all-women staff rather than small centres. I’ll sanction money,” the Union Minister for Women and Child Development said.

Her statements came days after reports of sexual abuses shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. While Muzaffarpur shelter homes, 34 inmates were rescued, from Deoria 18 of 42 inmates have been found missing. Remaining 24 have been rescued. The main accused in both incidents have been taken into custody.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already suspended Deoria district magistrate Sujit Kumar after the incident came to light. In a tough action taken by Bihar over Muzaffarpur incident, state government has suspended 23 officials and staffers, which included six assistant directors of child protection units.