There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut has claimed that the next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that there will be a Chief Minister in Maharashtra from his party in the time to come. Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, said this while addressing a Dussehra rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Tuesday.

“There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come. Today, Shiv Sena looks a little calm but do not go by that. Since we are in the alliance we ought to speak carefully on some issues,” he said.

Raut stated that outgoing BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

“We are not just planning to win the assembly elections, we want to hoist our flag on the ministry,” he stated.

He said that the party aims to will all 124 seats it is contesting in the upcoming polls.

“I believe we will surely will over 100 seats,” he said. The Shiv Sena had bagged 63 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls when it had contested alone.

On revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Raut said that it was Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s dream to end the special status of the border state and that’s “why we came into an alliance with BJP”.

“We support the Central government’s decision to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and they should soon achieve PoK as well,” he asserted.

Raut further said that Shiv Sena’s name would be written on the first brick that would be used in the construction of Ram Mandir.

The Shiv Sena is contesting the Assembly elections in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per the seat sharing pact between the two parties, the BJP has fielded candidates from 150 seats while Sena is trying its luck from 124 seats.

The state will go polls in a single phase on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.