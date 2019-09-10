There was no conspiracy behind what happened in Ayodhya: Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when a large group of Hindu activists demolished Babri Mosque in 1992.

Former Rajasthan Governor and Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Tuesday said that there was no conspiracy behind Babri mosque demolition and what happened there was unexpected and unprecedented. He said that the incident of December 1992 was the result of an explosion of feelings of crores of Hindus that were suppressed for centuries. “There was no conspiracy, what happened was unexpected and unprecedented. The incident of 6th December 1992, in which that structure collapsed, was the result of an explosion of feelings of crores of Hindus that were suppressed for centuries,” ANI quoted Kalyan Singh as saying.

This comes a day after the BJP leader asked other political parties to make their stand clear on Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that Ayodhya is a sacred place and the construction of a temple there was a matter of devotion of crores of people. The former Rajasthan governor said that all political parties should make their stand clear before the people whether they are in favour of the construction of a temple or against it.

On Tuesday, Singh returned to active politics after completing his tenure as the governor of Rajasthan. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when a large group of Hindu activists demolished Babri Mosque in 1992. The Supreme Court is hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It is among the key agenda of the saffron party. In its manifesto released ahead of recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP reiterated its stand on Ram Mandir and said: ”We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”