There are provisions in Constitution to take care of violence in West Bengal: Babul Supriyo

November 20, 2020 2:05 PM

Supriyo claimed that the people of the state have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May next year.

Supriyo alleged that more than 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal. (Image: PTI)

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said on Friday that the Trinamool Congress should mend its way and desist from “intimidating voters”, otherwise there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things. Supriyo alleged that more than 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal.

“The TMC should mend its ways. Only a few months are left for the elections. If the TMC members think they can intimidate voters and engage in political violence, then there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things,” he told a local news channel.

“We want the people who voted TMC to power to topple the present government through a democratic process,” said Supriyo.

The TMC said that Supriyo was hinting at imposing President’s rule in the state.

“If he was hinting at the imposition of Article 356 in Bengal, then he should first talk about the imposition of President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh where rule of law has ceased to exist,” TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

