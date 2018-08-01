Theft at Mika Singh’s house: 27-year-old man arrested for stealing cash, valuables from singer’s residence

Police have recovered Rs 50,000, and Rs 5 lakh that had been deposited in three bank accounts, a hard disk containing music software and keys of the studio from the accused. (PTI)

A 27-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly stealing valuables and cash from singer Mika Singh’s residence in Mumbai, police said today. During interrogation, the man, identified as Ankit Vasan, revealed that he had been working with the singer as an editor for 15 years and had been clandestinely stealing cash and valuables, they said. On July 29, after being noticed by the singer, the accused fled from the studio and hid himself in Mumbai for two days, police said.

On July 31, he landed in Delhi and was arrested from Vikaspuri, they said. Police have recovered Rs 50,000, and Rs 5 lakh that had been deposited in three bank accounts, a hard disk containing music software and keys of the studio from the accused, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.