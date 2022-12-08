The three musketeers: Know how Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor fared in Gujarat elections

It’s a saffron wave yet again in Gujarat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power for a seventh term in the state, beating its own 2002 record when the BJP won 127 seats, its highest tally so far. As per the data provided by the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in 158 seats in the 182-strong Assembly.

The party’s massive win comes in stark contrast to the elections in 2017 when the Patidar agitation of 2015 had threatened to dislodge the ruling government from power. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who became the vortex of Gujarat politics in the run up to the 2017 polls, played a key role in restricting BJP below the 100-mark in the elections, with most of the damage in the politically important Saurashtra region where Patidars hold sway.

Also Read: Viramgam (Gujarat) Election Result 2022 Highlights: BJP’s Hardik Patel defeats rival AAP candidate with a margin of over 51,000 votes

Cut to 2022, the three leaders are down in the battle ring. While Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor are contesting from BJP tickets from Viramgam and Gandhinagar North constituencies respectively, firebrand Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting on a Congress ticket from the SC-reserved Vadgam constituency.

Coming to numbers in this election, here’s what the latest trends say.

Gandhinagar South:



BJP’s Alpesh Thakor has taken a massive lead over his nearest rival Congress’ Himanshu Patel. As counting of votes is underway, the latest trend shows that Thakor has secured 1,04,627 seats, and Patel has got 77,073 seats.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 182 constituencies of Gujarat from 8 am

Viramgam:

Hardik Patel has taken a huge lead in 2022 Gujarat elections over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Amarsinh Thakor. While Patel has so far secured 78,472 votes, his nearest rival Thakor has so far secured 41,154 votes, according to the latest data.

Vadgam:

It is a close contest for BJP candidate Manibhai Vaghela who has secured 47,359 votes over his nearest rival Jignesh Mevani who is contesting on a Congress ticket and has so far secured 45,834 votes, as counting is underway.