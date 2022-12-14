The secret is out! iPhone 14 has Sony camera sensor, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms decade-long partnership

Tim Cook admitted that Apple iPhones use Sony camera sensors via a tweet that he posted. On Tuesday Cook’s tweet said “We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today.” He thanked Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida as he showed him around the Kumamoto facility in Japan. He also shared a photo wherein he is looking at the smartphone and the Sony team talked with him about the camera.

This revelation puts an end to all rumours and it is really rare. It is because Apple keeps its product designs confidential and iPhone specifications do not reveal much about the same also in terms of camera specifications, aperture, resolution, field of view and other general information are the only known details. Nikkei Asia notes that Sony is leading the image sensor market with 44 percent market share in CMOS image sensors while Samsung comes second with 18.5 percent market share. Back in 2015, a report by the Wall Street Journal mentioned that two Sony sensors were found in iPhone 6 and iFixit also referred to specific Sony model numbers in the same.

The partnership between Apple and Sony seems to continue and new models of Sony cameras are expected to feature in the upcoming iPhone series. It was also reported on Tuesday that more than $100 billion of its Japanese supply network over the past five years have been by Apple. In a tweet, Cook mentioned his visit at the (TSMC) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The suppliers have been boosted by 30 percent since 2019 with a network of around 1,000 companies spanning from family run businesses, multinational companies and so on. Sony Group Corp is one of the biggest supplier for offering camera sensors for iPhone products in Japan.

