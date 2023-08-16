The scarred hills: Himachal Pradesh has been ravaged irrevocably this monsoon; was it a disaster waiting to happen?

Himachal Pradesh is ravaged. The trail of destruction in the state this monsoon has crippled it badly. A hub for tourists, it has now become a death trap.

The cascading waterfalls have deluged and the lush green mountains, which once seemed to be ‘calling’ the travelers, are crumbling.

Known fondly as the Land of Gods, the hill state witnessed another massive blow when an ancient Shiv Temple collapsed in Shimla, which also led to several casualties. Many more have been feared trapped in the debris. Ironically, the state is also known as Shiva’s abode. The devotees thronged the temple on a fateful day to pray on the last month of shravan, oblivious to what tragedy awaited them.

Kalka-Shimla rail track damage

Not only this, the sight of the damaged historic Kalka-Shimla rail track also speaks volumes of nature’s fury this season. One of the most beautiful train tracks in the world has been reduced to rubble, leaving anybody who has traveled through the picturesque route, crestfallen.

The arterial roads are blocked, cutting off major districts of the state, which has also hampered the restoration work. As per a report, Himachal Pradesh recorded 147.40mm of rainfall between August 1-14, which is 5% more than normal.

The disaster management team is on its toes and the rescue operations are been carried out full throttle. Many regions are sans power for the past two days. The water pipelines and the electric poles have also got uprooted.

People are finding it difficult to connect with their kith and kin in the absence of a network. According to a rough estimate, the state witnessed 257 deaths and losses worth `8,000 cr.

The state which has earned itself the sobriquet of travelers’ paradise is now in poor shape.

Highways, roads wear a deserted look

Abuzz with tourists almost throughout the year and a weekend getaway for many, people are dreading visiting Himachal Pradesh now. The once enchanting views of gushing rivers flowing along the highways have now turned into horrific visuals. The roads wear a deserted look like the Covid lockdown days.

It goes without saying that rampant construction, four-laning, and lack of planning led to the deluge that the state witnessed. Most of the houses that collapsed like a pack of cards were built without any planning whatsoever. Bulldozing the hills to make way for four laning might have eased things in the short run but it destroyed the hills beyond repair.

The state witnessed the catastrophe due to greed and utter neglect. The landslides on the Parwanoo-Shimla highway and Chandigarh-Manali highway are a new normal ever since the widening of the road took place. The dance of nature’s destruction will forever remain etched in the memories of the hill people who are bearing the brunt of urbanization.

The state might bounce back after a few months but the danger will continue to lurk till the commercialization of the Himalayas is stopped.