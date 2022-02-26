‘The Real Yogi’ In NSE Case: Anand sent to CBI custody till Mar 6

EO Chitra Ramakrishna, was Subramanian himself.

A SPECIAL COURT here on Fri- day sent National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) former group operating officer Anand Subra- manian to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till March 6. The agency had arrested Subramanian in Chennai on Thursday evening after questioning him for five days in connection with the irregularities at the exchange. He was later brought here.

Quoting CBI sources, reports said the mysterious yogi, who markets regulator Sebi said guided the actions of NSE ex- CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, was Subramanian himself. FE could not independently verify this. During the questioning in Chennai, Subramanian was found evasive in his responses to the sleuths, sources said. This prompted the CBI to seek the court’s permission for his custo- dial interrogation, they added.

CBI has already quizzed Ramakrishna and another for- mer NSE CEO Ravi Narain in connection with the alleged abuse of the co-location facility by an NSE stockbroker. An audit report had allegedly referred to Subramanian as a mysterious yogi, but this was dismissed by the Sebi in its report on February 11. In its order, the regulator had said Ramakrishna and Subramanian committed ‘financial misdeeds’, and identified serious governance lapses and misrepresentation of facts at NSE between 2013 and 2017.

The regulator also found that Ramakrishna shared sen- sitive information about financials, appraisals, incre- ments and strategy with an unknown person, who is also referred to as “Siddha Purush” by Ramakrishna.

The CBI’s questioning started in the case after the tax department raids on the Mumbai and Chennai residences of Ramakrishna and Subramanian on February 17 morning. The financial transactions of Subramanian’s wife, Sunitha Anand, a former NSE official, are also being investigated. The CBI has also collected certain documents from the Sebi as part of its probe.

The investigating agency is also learnt to be examining other unnamed NSE officials to gather evidence on allegations that some brokers received preferential access through the co-location facility at the stock exchange. Early login and ‘dark fibre’,which allows a trader a split-second faster access to the data feed of exchange, could potentially result in big gains for a trader.