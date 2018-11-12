The next frontier of workplace growth

As technology continues to augment human capabilities at work, millennials are pushing boundaries to create an agile work environment

By Rajiv Bhalla

According to a Deloitte report, millennials, or Generation Y, are the chief wage earners in India with 47% share in working-age population. They are driving significant shifts at the workplace. The older generation cared about stability and structure; for them, roles had to be clearly defined, performance had to be monitored and feedback had to be given in a structured manner. But, today, millennials demand instant feedback, coaching, flexibility. This is giving the collaboration industry a boost. Today, if you want to attract the best millennial workforce, you’ll need a culture of empowerment and collaboration.

As technology continues to augment human capabilities at work, millennials are pushing boundaries to create an agile work environment. Studies have shown that millennials want to feel fulfilled and do work that has an impact on business. Old-school rigid business practices are gradually changing, giving way to a culture where an organisation shows employees where the company wants to head, and then gives each and every employee the freedom to work creatively and collaboratively to reach that goal.

Millennials are digital natives and technology is a part and parcel of their lives, and not just a way to augment capabilities, unlike the previous generations. Today, we are seeing that, at many workplaces, trends like BYOD, use of collaboration tools to communicate across geographies and boundaries, and remotely working are picking up.

Even the world of entrepreneurship is changing, and entrepreneurs are getting younger. According to a recent study, more than 70% of the startup founders in India are under 35 years of age, and this percentage is the highest in the world.

Where most organisations fail in attracting the right millennial talent is ‘culture’. Most heads of human resources or heads of businesses think it’s a fun environment, higher pay scale or setting up of a games room, etc, that attracts millennials, but it’s not entirely correct. As India embarks on a journey to transform the workplace, augment the workforce with the right technology, and bring in modern practices at the workplace, millennials will be at the centre-stage of this transformation. And organisations will have to devise strategies to catch them young to be able to get the most out of them.

The author is MD, Barco India