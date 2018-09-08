The more LGBT community flourish, the more GDP will benefit: Keshav Suri

Days after the Supreme Court’s passed an order decriminalising homosexuality by repealing a 2013 verdict which had criminalised gay sex in the country, hotelier and Section 377 crusader Keshav Suri has made an appeal to the society to accept the LGBT community and let them flourish. Counting the benefits of letting the LGBT people join the mainstream, Suri – one of the petitioners, argued that the LGBT community can also contribute immensely to the country’s economy.

“The more they accept the LGBT community and let them flourish, the more the GDP will benefit,” he said in an interview to The Indian Express.

Suri is the scion of late hotel magnate Lalit Suri and Executive Director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group that owns the Lalit chain of hotels. Suri who identifies himself as a gay had joined the fight against Section 377 earlier this year by filing a petition in the Supreme Court. He had in an interview earlier this year revealed that he has been in a ‘committed relationship’ with another adult man for nearly a decade. In July this year, he married his partner and French national Cyril Feuillebois.

To a question when did he realise that he was different, Suri who had celebrated the win in Supreme Court at his hotel The Lalit with a cake-cutting ceremony said that it all started when he was in school. Suri explained that he was admitted to all-boys’ school and when there were plays, he always played female roles.

“I had a taste of wanting to do something different from what the other boys were doing. I realised, at a very early age, that I was different,” he said.

Suri said that for him, this was normal but “for the rest of the world, it was queer”.

“The purpose of the LGBTQ community is to include everybody in the rainbow,” he said.

When asked what made him file a petition, he said that in 2009 the Supreme Court had said that we were a ‘minuscule minority’ and there aren’t enough people.

“So, a whole bunch of people ended up filing petitions and I said, ‘I also will because I want to say that there are people like me’. Mine came after the privacy judgement and we felt the time was right. It was clear the Supreme Court was saying that the state did not have any business in the bedrooms of consenting adults,” he said.

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on September 5 unanimously passed an order declaring Section 377 unconstitutional, thus bringing an end to all kind of discriminations against the LGBT community.