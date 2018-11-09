The #MeToo Syndrome: A good change in emerging, new India!

The current trend has made us all witness the various media forums being inundated with news articles stating, “he said, she said” debate.

By Mittu Gopalan

The recent #MeToo trend that has evolved in India is for the victims to resort to social media avenues in order to have the sexual harassment issues that they have endured to be addressed in some manner. With the ever-increasing list of alleged perpetrators getting away with their actions, they feel the need to resort to #MeToo campaign. This campaign seems to have taken off like a wildfire in India.

#MeToo movement: Trending on social media!

The #MeToo movement has been caused due to the significant lack of appropriate in legislation in India with the combination of lack of support from the judicial system and the enforcement system. This forces a victim to resort to social media avenues in order to bring to light the alleged perpetrators and ensure that “her voice” is heard. It is interesting to note how every time a woman is harassed she is told to be more careful! The womanhood seems to have endured enough and it is evident how they have resorted to this movement to have their issues addressed.

The current trend has made us all witness the various media forums being inundated with news articles stating, “he said, she said” debate. The victim pours out her heart on social media for the world to read, in the vain hope that someone out there will hear her cries and help her get justice in some manner.

#MeToo movement: Safeguards for people involved

However, before criticising or demoralising the alleged perpetrator/predator on social media, ample care should be taken to understand whether the alleged complaint is in fact a valid allegation. On the other hand, it is safe to assume that the victim will only resort to such drastic measures due to the unsatisfying manner in which the statutory authorities otherwise handle complaints in India.

Being a Non-Resident Indian, it is interesting to note the positive change in trend and feminist movement, especially with regards to the latter. There seems to have emerged a new power of feminism, compromising younger women who are tackling various kind of issues that prompted to resort to the #MeToo movement.

The #MeToo movement is in the best interest of the young, emerging, brave women to stand up and speak for themselves in order to ensure that their voices are heard. They then are made to restore their faith and belief in the society that they live in. They are made to feel that they are heard and it gives them the reassurance that the perpetrators will be shamed to death, especially if no other recourse is available to them.

It is a good change that more women are speaking out. To see that they are not only beautiful but are also being bold and determined to live freely in the emerging new India. This is indeed a pleasant and welcoming change to witness, as India portrays to the world that it is not simply Incredible but also an “Emerging India”.